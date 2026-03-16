Sgt. Slaughter Sends Message To ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin: “If You Happen To See This …”

Sgt. Slaughter spoke with the folks from ‘Going Ringside’ for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On his stint as WWE Commissioner: “Well, Gorilla Monsoon was having some health problems. Vince McMahon asked me if I would take the gear off and put a suit on. and go out and be the commissioner, and I said, ‘yeah, what’s all included?’ He said, ‘well, you can’t hurt anyone. You can’t touch anybody. You can’t give anybody the Slaughter cannon, and you definitely can’t put anybody in the Cobra Clutch. I said, well, that’s like going to the OK Corral without a gun. So I agreed to it and had a lot of fun with it.”

On Steve Austin and the many Stone Cold Stunners he took: “I had to take a lot of stunners, but I never got any payback. So Steve Austin, if you happen to hear this, I want the chance to go against you, Stunner against Cobra Clutch.”

On being the only wrestler to attend The Iron Sheik’s funeral: “Yeah, he was one of those guys that no matter how many times he knocked him down he was back up looking you right in the eye. In 2023 he passed, and I was the only wrestler at his funeral, which I thought was pretty horrendous that I was the only wrestler to go to his funeral and he lived in Atlanta where all the wrestlers lived, so I thought that was kind of a slap in the face. So much, so much for not only for wrestlers, but for the professional wrestling business.”

Watch the complete Sgt. Slaughter interview via the YouTube player embedded below.