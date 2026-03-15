Update On AEW Allegedly Ghosting Talent

Former AEW star and current WWE star Danhausen participated in a recent Instagram Live stream where he discussed several topics, including how AEW repeatedly ghosted him for over a year. He mentioned that this is a common complaint among talents regarding AEW management.

During the livestream, Danhausen said, “My previous company ghosted me for more than one year. I kept calling the office, but random people were picking up the phone and giving ridiculous answers.”

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question about whether AEW’s tendency to ghost wrestlers, like Danhausen, for extended periods might be deterring free agents from signing with the company.

Sapp expressed his belief that certain individuals have been promoted to interact directly with talent because of past issues involving management ghosting them. He also opined that AEW should improve its organization regarding talent relations, particularly concerning contract adjustments and communication with the roster.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE was interested in signing Danhausen as early as July 2025. However, AEW ultimately extended his contract through 2026, despite Danhausen requesting that they not do so if they didn’t plan to use him, which they did not.

Ultimately, Danhausen signed a multi-year deal with WWE and made his debut at Elimination Chamber 2026 on February 28. He has since appeared regularly on both RAW and SmackDown.