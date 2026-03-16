Rumor Killer On Santos Escobar’s WWE Current Status

Recently, speculation has circulated online about Santos Escobar after fans noticed his name in the alumni section of WWE.com. Some outlets reported that he was “quietly moved” there. However, Fightful Select has clarified that this is not the case.

According to Fightful Select, Escobar has been in the alumni section since his WWE contract briefly expired in October. He re-signed with the company a few days later, but his name was not moved back to the active roster section. The site confirmed last week with WWE that he is still with the organization.

The report also states that Escobar has expressed a desire to be used more effectively in WWE.

He is expected to continue working in AAA and has a program planned with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. for the AAA Latin American Championship, as reported by BodySlam+.

Escobar competed in the finals of the AAA Rey De Reyes event this past weekend, which El Grande Americano II ultimately won.

The original El Grande Americano and La Parka were also part of the match, during which Escobar was attacked by someone wearing a Hijo del Fantasma mask.

One AAA talent described Escobar’s performance as “lethargic,” and there are no updates on the specific reasons.