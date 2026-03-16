Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, taking place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

During the show, we will hear from Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, following their brutal assault on Finn Bálor and his subsequent removal from the group last week.

Also scheduled for tonight is a match featuring Nattie against Maxxine Dupri from Alpha Academy. In addition, WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera,” Stephanie Vaquer, will face Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day in a non-title match.

Fans can expect a title defense from WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee against Bayley. Furthermore, El Grande Americano from Los Americanos will compete in a singles match against “The Original” El Grande Americano.

Brock Lesnar, known as “The Beast Incarnate,” and Roman Reigns, referred to as “The Tribal Chief,” will also make appearances during the show.

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