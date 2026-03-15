Latest On WWE Considering WrestleMania 42 Match For Jelly Roll

As reported by PWMania.com, Grammy Award winner and music star Jelly Roll made an appearance on last Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown during a MizTV segment alongside The Miz and Kit Wilson. During the segment, Jelly Roll accidentally knocked out The Miz.

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select previously reported that WWE was in discussions with Jelly Roll for an appearance at WrestleMania 42, and there was a possibility of him participating in a match.

According to BodySlam+, there have been talks about Jelly Roll being involved in a tag team match at WrestleMania, where he would team up with Royce Keys, who was formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs in AEW.

The storyline is expected to revolve around both men overcoming past hardships. If Jelly Roll teams up with Royce Keys at WrestleMania 42, it is likely that their opponents will be Kit Wilson and The Miz. However, WWE has yet to officially announce a match for Jelly Roll at WrestleMania.

Royce Keys made his WWE debut in January at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE, competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Since then, he has not appeared on WWE programming, aside from a guest appearance on the “What’s Your Story?” podcast hosted by Stephanie McMahon and promotional appearances on WWE TV.

Keys has participated in multiple dark matches on SmackDown since the Rumble, as WWE is reportedly allowing him to gain in-ring experience while the creative team finalizes his character direction.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both nights will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.