Photo: AJ Styles Helps Train AEW Star Following WWE Retirement

Following his retirement at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, AJ Styles has transitioned into a new role focused on developing talent.

Styles is currently working with wrestlers under WWE NXT and WWE ID contracts as part of the company’s talent development system.

However, his influence is also being felt outside of WWE.

Anthony Ogogo recently revealed that he had the opportunity to train with Styles during a session and shared his thoughts about the experience in a post on Twitter/X.

“Last night’s training session with AJ Styles. Unreal.

As a kid I had one dream… to compete at the Olympic Games. I chased it, lived it, and came home with a medal. Childhood dream ✔️

What I never imagined was getting to live a second dream. Becoming a professional wrestler and learning from the very people I grew up watching.

Every week I train with legends like Billy Gunn, and nights like this getting extra reps and knowledge from someone like AJ Styles are special.

Grateful for the journey. Still learning. Still sharpening the tools. Still chasing greatness.

Dreams evolve… but the work never stops 💪🏽.”

Styles’ post-retirement role highlights WWE’s continued investment in developing future talent, while his willingness to share knowledge across the broader wrestling community reflects his long-standing reputation as one of the industry’s most respected veterans.