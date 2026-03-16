WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (3/16/2026): San Antonio, TX.

Happy 3:16 Day to you all!

WWE returns tonight at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas for the Monday, March 16, 2026 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix at 8/7c.

The following is advertised for the 3/16 episode of WWE Raw:

* Brock Lesnar returns

* Roman Reigns returns

* Nattie vs. Maxxine Dupri

* El Grande Americano vs. OG El Grande Americano

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Non-Title)

* AJ Lee (c) vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.