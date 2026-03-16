Update On Paul Heyman’s WWE Creative Role

During the latest Fightful Select Answers Q&A, details emerged about the role WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman plays within the WWE creative team.

Currently, he serves as the manager and counsel for The Vision on RAW, but it remains unclear whether he is also involved in the creative aspects of WWE.

In the Q&A, a fan asked whether Heyman is on the WWE creative team, referencing his recent comments about Intercontinental Champion Penta in the Netflix docuseries “WWE: Unreal.”

According to Sean Ross Sapp, Heyman “contributes quite a bit” to the creative side, particularly with the talent he works with on screen. It was noted that if Heyman takes a liking to a talent, he often helps them.

Heyman has also mentioned to Sapp that this approach could backfire, as individuals within the company may spitefully reject anyone he supports. Additionally, it has been stated that Heyman is generous with his time and advice for any talent who seeks his help.

In June 2019, Heyman was appointed Executive Director of Monday Night RAW, overseeing the show’s creative direction. About a year later, WWE consolidated its creative team under Bruce Prichard’s leadership.

The announcement at that time stated, “In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from RAW and SmackDown into one group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will concentrate on his role as an in-ring performer.”

Despite being relieved of his Executive Director duties, Heyman has remained in WWE as an on-air character, eventually taking on the role of The Wise Man for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.