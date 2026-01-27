Liv Morgan Says The Royal Rumble Is “Kind Of My Match”

With Royal Rumble week officially underway, WWE Superstars have begun making the media rounds to promote the premium live event set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Among those in the spotlight is Liv Morgan, who is once again aiming to secure a championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

Appearing recently on SportsCenter, Morgan spoke about the unique structure of the Women’s Royal Rumble and didn’t shy away from expressing her confidence in the chaotic 30-woman environment.

When asked what sets the Royal Rumble apart from other matches, Morgan explained the concept for a broader audience before making it clear she feels right at home in the format.

“Yeah, so what is so special about the Royal Rumble match is that it is a match where two people start in the ring and in intervals, another superstar will come out,” Morgan explained.

“So you have 30 superstars in this ring and the key is to throw the opponent over the top rope so that both feet touch the ground. The last woman standing wins the match and earns a title shot at WrestleMania. So I’ve been in quite a few of these. It’s kind of my match.”

Morgan’s confidence is backed by her track record. She delivered one of the most memorable performances in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, entering the match at number two and lasting more than an hour before ultimately finishing as the runner-up to Rhea Ripley.

This year’s winner will once again earn the right to choose between challenging for the Women’s World Championship or the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania in April, raising the stakes even higher.

As Royal Rumble night approaches, Morgan’s experience and endurance make her one of the more dangerous contenders in a match type she believes suits her better than anyone.