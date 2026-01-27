Kit Wilson Explains The Creative Process Behind His New Entrance Music

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly discussed the creative process behind his new WWE entrance music as a singles competitor and how it reflects the evolution of his character.

Van Vliet opened the conversation by noting just how memorable the theme has become since its debut.

Van Vliet: “Your theme song has been stuck in my head ever since I heard it.”

Wilson agreed, admitting he hadn’t fully anticipated how strongly the song would resonate.

Wilson: “Yeah, it’s super catchy. That was what I was going for. That was what I was hoping for. I didn’t think I realized how catchy it was going to be, and how much it’s kind of clicked on and sat with people, but I’m not complaining.”

When asked how much influence he had on the final product, Wilson revealed he played an unusually hands-on role once it became clear a singles run might be ahead.

Van Vliet: “How much input did you have into the song?”

Wilson: “So I ended up having a fair amount of input. I was pushing for new music when I kind of found out what the situation was going to be and maybe I was going to go solo, I started messaging a lot, saying I would love new music. Can I get new music? Then eventually I got into contact with Neil, I believe, and then he called me. We had little discussion on the phone. He said, ‘What kind of thing are you looking for?’ So I said, ‘Can I send you an email?’ Got off the phone, and I started writing this email, just with all my references, with all the songs I like, with all the ideas I had, lyrics, kind of the theme of it, the vibe of it.

Wilson went on to detail a wide range of musical inspirations that helped shape the track, drawing from modern pop, indie influences, and even Pretty Deadly’s past.

“So I had so much. There’s a Charli xcx and Billie Eilish song called Guess, and that opens with a phone call. Actually, there’s no phone call, but it opens and it goes, Hey, ‘Billie, are you there?’ That I loved. I really wanted that. So that was my first thing. I wanted a phone call. I wanted to ring, I wanted to pick up. I wanted a ‘Hey Kit, are you there?’ I originally wanted an English voice, and I still would like to have it with an English voice. We’re American for now, but I think we’ll be okay with that. So that was a big one. We got that.

“Then there was just so many other influences. There’s another Charli xcx song called Speed Drive, which I really liked. JENNIE from BLACKPINK has a song called like JENNI that is very poppy, there’s a lot of girly pop music at the moment that has come out which is just very catchy. It’s very iconic. It’s very chorus, chorus, chorus, Chappel Roan, Femininomenon, very good song. That was a big one I pushed for. There’s also some Harry Styles influence. 1975 was a big band that I liked, and Pretty Deadly actually used their song on the Indies for a theme, Love Me. There’s kind of a guitar riff in that we used to really like, and I feel like I can kind of hear that in this song.

“Jade, who’s a UK artist, she used to be in the band Little Mix. So there’s just so many references there. I sent them all. I timestamped the bits that I like, the choruses, I’m always trying to give as much as I can, so as much of me is there. And then they came back. Gave me the first draft. It sounded great. Few tweaks, few tweaks, few tweaks, and I felt like we hit it.”

Van Vliet pointed out that the theme had actually been in use for several months prior to its full SmackDown presentation, something Wilson confirmed while explaining the gradual rollout.

Van Vliet: “You’ve had this theme song for a few months though.”

Wilson: “I feel like this character in this new iteration of Kit Wilson has kind of been brewing, and we’ve been kind of like testing a few things, working on a few things. The theme song was, was one of those, and we created the Tron, We had that loaded for a little bit of time. I was doing those main event matches, the tapings before SmackDown using the song, just kind of getting used to it, trying to figure out my entrance was. And then the SmackDown came with the Tron, and kind of everything clicked. And now everything really feels like it’s coming together as a whole package.”

Van Vliet then highlighted how a strong theme can often be the catalyst that propels a wrestler’s momentum.

Van Vliet: “There’s a lot of examples of great wrestlers who, as soon as they change their song, boom, they get over. This is the thing that makes people connect with you right now.”

Wilson acknowledged the risk involved in stepping away from the identity he built as part of Pretty Deadly, including its signature catchphrases and presentation.

Wilson: “It was scary going from Pretty Deadly being a singles guy, because our whole career in this company was Pretty Deadly. And I remember kind of having a discussion, and I think I was talking to Triple H, and he said, Do you still want this music? Do you still want the ‘Yes boy!’ Do you still want this aspect? And I did. I cherish so much of that, and that was so much of who I was as a person.

“I was scared, but I just felt like if we go into this new chapter, we have to go. So I said, I want to get rid of all of that, and then obviously it comes back, if it comes back, but I just wanted to start new. I think, as you say, a fresh new start is going pretty good.”

Wilson’s comments offer insight into how carefully crafted presentation—from entrance music to visual branding—can play a pivotal role in shaping the next phase of a WWE star’s career.