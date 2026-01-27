Updated Lineup For WWE Royal Rumble 2026

Following Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the lineup for this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event (PLE) has been updated.
The event will feature Undisputed WWE Champion “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre defending his title against Sami Zayn. Additionally, there will be a singles match between “The Ring General” GUNTHER and “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles. If Styles loses, he must retire from wrestling.
Both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches will also be part of the event.
Men’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants
Cody Rhodes
GUNTHER
Jey Uso
Rey Mysterio
Dragon Lee
Penta
Solo Sikoa
Jacob Fatu
Roman Reigns
Bron Breakker
Logan Paul
Bronson Reed
Austin Theory
Je’Von Evans
Oba Femi
Women’s Royal Rumble – Confirmed Entrants
IYO SKY
Rhea Ripley
Roxanne Perez
Liv Morgan
Raquel Rodriguez
Bayley
Lyra Valkyria
Asuka
Jordynne Grace
Chelsea Green
Charlotte Flair
Alexa Bliss
Nia Jax
Lash Legend
Giulia
Maxxine Dupri
Becky Lynch
The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, at the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.