Backstage Update On AJ Styles’ WWE Retirement Plans

A now-deleted social media post from Shinsuke Nakamura has sparked fresh speculation surrounding the in-ring future of AJ Styles, with indications that a retirement timeline may already be in place.

Nakamura briefly posted on Instagram referencing a private conversation with Styles, stating that Styles had identified the upcoming Royal Rumble as the location of his final match. The post was later removed, but not before it drew widespread attention.

The message followed Nakamura and Styles’ recent encounter at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal on January 24. In the post, Nakamura reflected on his long-standing history with Styles and explained that Styles had asked him to translate a message for Japanese fans during a recent WWE tour. Within that context, Nakamura wrote that Styles had explicitly said he had “chosen the WWE Royal Rumble to be the site of his last match.”

Despite the post’s deletion, the claim aligns closely with prior reporting regarding Styles’ career plans. PWInsider.com previously reported that Styles was expected to wrap up his in-ring career ahead of WrestleMania 42, with the Royal Rumble discussed internally as a possible setting for his retirement match. According to those reports, the outline of this plan has been in place for several months, suggesting the timing is far from spontaneous—though, as always in wrestling, plans can change.

Styles himself has been candid about the physical wear and tear accumulated over a career spanning more than two decades. In multiple interviews, he has acknowledged that his body no longer recovers the way it once did and has stressed the importance of stepping away while he still has mobility and quality of life.

“I want to be able to play with my kids and not be in a wheelchair,” Styles has noted in past media appearances regarding his exit strategy. “I want to finish up while I can still go.”

At present, Styles is scheduled to face Gunther at the Royal Rumble next Saturday. The event will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix in international markets.

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed any retirement plans for Styles, leaving fans to closely monitor what could be one of the most significant moments of his legendary career.