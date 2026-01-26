WWE 2K26 Likely Launching In March Ahead Of WrestleMania

A potential release window for WWE 2K26 may have been revealed ahead of schedule—courtesy of a WWE Hall of Famer closely tied to the legacy of the Monday Night Wars.

While 2K Games has already confirmed that the next entry in the long-running franchise will include both an Attitude Era Edition and a Monday Night War Edition, the publisher has yet to officially announce a launch date. That may have changed, however, following a revealing social media post from Alundra Blayze, known to WCW audiences as Madusa.

Blayze—who remains one of the most iconic figures of the Monday Night Wars era after famously discarding the WWF Women’s Championship on WCW Monday Nitro—shared her thoughts while reacting to a teaser trailer for the game. In doing so, she appeared to disclose internal timing plans for both pre-orders and release.

“Well, look at this! I’m excited for this,” she tweeted. “However, I think they should’ve had my Face on there and not Bischoff’s. I mean, then there’s a woman on both sides. I’m having fun, people… I believe pre-orders start at the end of January and an official launch around March. Thank you for the opportunity. Can’t wait to see what they have inside.”

If accurate, Blayze’s comments suggest that 2K intends to maintain its established spring release pattern. Last year’s installment launched on March 14 across PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Windows platforms. A similar March window for WWE 2K26 would once again align the game’s rollout with WrestleMania season, maximizing visibility and fan engagement.

Should pre-orders indeed open toward the end of January, an official announcement from 2K Games could be right around the corner.

Beyond release timing, speculation continues to build around the game’s featured content. Previous reports have indicated that Showcase Mode is expected to return, with CM Punk rumored to be the central focus—an inclusion that would undoubtedly generate significant interest among longtime fans.

As always, further updates are expected as 2K prepares to formally lift the curtain on WWE 2K26.