Mark Henry Reveals Backstage Story Behind Mae Young’s “Hand Birth” Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has once again revisited one of the most infamous moments in WWE history — and this time, the story somehow gets even more unhinged.

Speaking with Inside The Ropes, Henry reflected at length on the 2000 storyline involving Mae Young, which culminated in her character giving birth to a rubber hand.

Why did they make Mae Young give birth to a hand 💀 pic.twitter.com/WULIpjMhoz — Corb💨💔 (@HeartBreakCorb) January 30, 2025

As Henry explained, he had serious doubts from the very beginning and repeatedly questioned Vince McMahon about where things were heading. “I asked Vince at least two or three times. He would never answer me… and he was like, ‘Don’t worry, Mark. It’s going to come to a great conclusion.’”

That “conclusion” wasn’t revealed until the day of the segment, when Pat Patterson pulled Henry aside backstage — already laughing. “He told me, and I said, ‘A hand?’”

Patterson then warned Henry not to tell Gerald Brisco, noting that Brisco had a notoriously weak stomach and would likely vomit if he knew what was coming.

As part of the setup, Henry was instructed to collect leftover catering food and mash it together in a plastic bag. That mixture was combined with children’s slime, with the fake hand hidden underneath the sheet.

The payoff? Total chaos. “When they pulled the hand out, it made a sound like—slurp. I hear the sound effect, I look, and I’m laughing like I’m laughing now. I’m completely useless.”

And just as predicted, Brisco’s reaction stole the show. “When they pull that hand out, Gerald Brisco just vomits. It was so good. It was the best thing I ever did in wrestling.”

Despite winning championships and sharing meaningful moments throughout his career, Henry admitted nothing topped that absurd segment. “I won championships. I had serious, emotional, respectful moments with guys. There ain’t nothing I enjoyed more than that hand.”

Henry even pressed McMahon afterward, asking the obvious question. “‘Why a hand?’ Out of all the stuff?”

McMahon’s response? “‘Mark, I’m giving you…’” (Henry mimicked clapping)

Henry summed it up perfectly: “See how goofy that is? That’s what’s going on in Vince McMahon’s brain. He’s crazy!”

More than two decades later, the Mae Young hand remains one of WWE’s most unforgettable — and inexplicable — moments, and Henry clearly wouldn’t change a thing.