Jelly Roll Reportedly In Talks For WWE WrestleMania 42 Appearance

Music star Jelly Roll could be headed back to WWE programming during WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend.

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, discussions between WWE and Jelly Roll are ongoing, with the expectation that the musician will appear at WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Sources also noted that Jelly Roll has received strong praise backstage for his professionalism and enthusiasm when working with the company.

Jelly Roll is already scheduled to appear live on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Phoenix. The appearance was announced during last Friday’s broadcast, where he appeared via video message congratulating Randy Orton on his victory at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 and voicing support for Cody Rhodes.

His potential WrestleMania role comes after a well-received performance at WWE SummerSlam 2025. During that event, Jelly Roll teamed with Randy Orton in a tag team match against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

Although his team ultimately lost when Paul pinned him following a “Paul from Grace,” the performance reportedly impressed WWE officials. Jelly Roll showed a willingness to participate in physical spots, including taking a major bump involving a jump from the top post through an announce table.

Outside of WWE, Jelly Roll also recently made an appearance in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. He appeared alongside fellow musician Teddy Swims at the TNA No Surrender 2026 event in February, celebrating with Trey Miguel following Miguel’s singles championship victory.

Jelly Roll has previously expressed interest in doing more with WWE. He has compared his experience to celebrity appearances from performers like Bad Bunny and said he would like the opportunity to “run it back” for another match in the future.

He is also set to appear in the upcoming WWE 2K26, where he will be featured as a playable character when the game launches later this month.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 18 and 19, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium. Several major title matches have already been confirmed for the event:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

More matches and appearances are expected to be announced as WWE continues building toward its biggest event of the year.