Backstage Update On WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event Plans

As PWMania.com previously reported, the plans for the Undisputed WWE Title Match at WrestleMania 42 have undergone multiple changes.

At one point, there was even a plan for a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre inside a Hell in a Cell.

However, the plans have ultimately changed, and the match will now be Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes, as Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship last Friday on SmackDown. There were also rumors that WWE was considering a third match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 42 before deciding to change direction.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the main event for the Undisputed WWE Title has changed “a lot” for WrestleMania 42, with WWE going “back and forth” multiple times regarding a Rhodes vs. McIntyre rematch.

Meltzer also mentioned that the Rhodes vs. Orton matchup was “on, off, on” at various points, and that Orton was not previously involved in the title picture. He noted that WWE started solidifying their plans for Orton during the week when the WWE legend discussed going for the John Cena record and his 15th world title on WWE TV.

Meltzer further explained that WWE’s creative team kept changing their minds about WrestleMania 42, believing that the product had become too predictable.

Regarding the decision to move away from another Rhodes vs. McIntyre rematch, Meltzer speculated that WWE felt there had already been enough matches involving McIntyre, as there had been three at that time, making the fourth match unnecessary.

He also noted that WWE had prepared a complete card for WrestleMania 42 since January, but the one we will see will be completely different, with changes due to injuries and other factors.

WWE WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both nights will be broadcast live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

Additionally, the first hour of both nights will air on the linear ESPN channels.