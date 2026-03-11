GUNTHER Opens Up About His 65-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Top WWE star “The Ring General,” GUNTHER, appeared on the podcast What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes to discuss various topics, including his weight loss of 65 pounds in 2022.

GUNTHER said, “Oh, could be. I’m really bad with numbers if you noticed. [laughs] I think I must have been around — I’m now between 240 and 250 at the time. And I was yeah, I was 300 easily at the highest.”

On why he chose to lose a significant amount of weight:

“I thought, ‘Yeah, you know what, you’re going on television now.’ It’s like, ‘I think it’s the right thing to do. It’s about time.’ And just for me it’s like — because I always felt great. In the ring also, I moved well and stamina was not an issue, so I felt good. But it was like, ‘you know what, it’s gonna be overall the better decision to do that.’ That was basically the driving factor. And then obviously I had the guys around back then, and they pushed me too. And Marcel was actually doing it first. He was like in — because that’s the thing. Marcel’s like a body type that if he wants to get big, it’s a struggle for him. Like he has to really, really want it. So if he just eats normally, he will rather lose weight than gain weight. And he just had like a long time behind him where he managed to break through the threshold of like being comfortable eating more. So he was a little bit like, he was big but he wasn’t really defined. And I actually told him, it’s like, ‘Hey, if you do a diet, you would be so ripped and would look even bigger.’ And then he did it. And he was then kind of like, ‘Man, I think maybe you should too.’ And ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ So that’s how it all happened.”

