Update On WWE Potentially Signing Additional AAA Talent

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp responded to a fan’s question regarding whether WWE will sign more talent from the Lucha Libre AAA roster following WWE’s acquisition of AAA last year during WrestleMania week.

Sapp indicated that WWE will sign more talent as needed, given that it already has the rights to use all AAA talent.

Additional signings will occur at the discretion of the parent company. He also mentioned that he has not heard of any imminent signings from AAA to WWE, but he expects the company will continue to sign more talent regardless of their brand, including from AAA.

AAA is set to hold its next major event, Rey de Reyes, on Saturday, March 14th, and March 21st for Week 2.

The event will take place at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico. Night 1 will feature Dominik Mysterio defending the AAA Mega Title against El Hijo del Vikingo in a No Disqualification Match.

The stipulation is that if Vikingo loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the title as long as Mysterio is the champion. Conversely, if Vikingo wins, Mysterio must leave AAA.