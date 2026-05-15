WWE SmackDown Results – May 15, 2026

The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Clash In Italy continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown takes place at 8/7c on USA Network this evening, live from Columbia, SC.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ airs to get things started as always. Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show on commentary as we see the usual show-opening Superstar arrival shots, including Trick Williams inside an empty college football stadium in the middle of the field. A WWE Backlash recap package airs.

Trick Williams & Lil Yachty Interrupted By The Miz & Kit Wilson

Live inside the arena, the lights go out and then the familiar sounds of Trick Williams’ them hits. The WWE United States Champion emerges to loud “Whoop that Trick!” chants. Out behind him comes Lil Yachty and the local team mascot. He makes his way to the ring to kick off this week’s show. The crowd are waving mini-white towels.

“Straight outta South Car, and don’t know how to act,” he begins, before mentioning the local high school and the University of South Carolina and the local streets he grew up on as the hometown hero. He reminisces about the chicken wings and special sauce he would consume back in the day.

He talks about The Lemon Pepper Steppers and playing for the GameCocks, where he had some good days and some not-so-good days. He points out his family, who are shown on the camera sitting in the front row. He recalls them telling him he’s a king made by God that can’t be broken.

As he tells his mom to look at the superstar he created, he is cut off by the theme for The Miz. Miz comes out with Kit Wilson mocking Trick Williams for coming out with the GameCocks mascot and Gingerbread Man like his sons birthday party. He asks if they’re from Sesame Street.

Lil Yacthy says the way they are talking is the reason they are cursed. Miz gets offended and says he’s not cursed. Fans chant “Whoop that Trick!” at him. Kit speaks up and says he’ll speak in a language they understand. Slam poetry by Kit Wilson. He then proceeds to “lyrically mess them up.”

Wilson recites his poem and calls the Gamecocks toxic. Yachty responds to Wilson with a rap/poem and says The Miz has tiny balls. Everyone chants “Tiny Balls” and The Miz crashes out and says they’re not bringing “Tiny Balls” back.

He again says that he isn’t cursed and says he can’t wait to leave Columbia after he whoops Williams’ ass. Williams strikes Wilson and The Miz. Williams sends The Miz and Wilson out of the ring and then he poses in the ring as we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the evening.

The Miz vs. Trick Williams

The show returns and we get the bell. Williams and The Miz lock up. The Miz gets Williams in the corner and Williams pushes The Miz to the mat. The Miz is chopped in the corner and Williams takes The Miz down with a flying forearm. The Miz guillotines Williams and then climbs the ropes.

The Miz jumps at Williams who punches The Miz and then strikes him some more. The Miz gets Williams on the mat and kicks him. Williams is choked on the ropes and then kicks Williams on the back of his neck. The Miz taunts Williams’ parents in the front from the ring, and then starts kicking Williams.

Williams dodges a kick and hits a neckbreaker and then punches The Miz in the corner. Williams boots The Miz over and over again in the corner. The Miz rolls out of the ring and Williams chases after him. The Miz gets back in the ring and goes to fly out onto Williams but Williams punches him and then beats him up around the ring.

Williams sends The Miz back in the ring and as the ref is distracted, Wilson hits Williams with a spinning elbow. The Miz kicks Williams off the apron as he tries to get in the ring and then gets in the face of Yachty and we cut to a commercial as the action in our opening contest continues.

When the show returns, we see The Miz has Williams on the mat and tries to suplex Williams. Williams counters and suplexes The Miz to the mat and both men are laid out. Williams and The Miz trade punches in the middle of the ring, Williams then uppercuts The Miz, kicks him and slams him to the mat.

Williams slams down The Miz with a Bossman Slam and covers The Miz for a near fall. The Miz strikes Williams and goes for The Skull Crushing Finale but Williams counters and rolls up The Miz for a near fall. The Miz hits a DDT and covers Williams who kicks out at two.

The Miz kicks Williams several times as the crowd sings “Tiny, Tiny Balls”. Williams knocks The Miz to the mat and Wilson distracts Williams. The two trade pinning attempts and both kick out. The Miz hits The Skull Crushing Finale and Williams kicks out at two.

Wilson gets on the apron and distracts the ref. The Miz gets a Kendo Stick and gets in the ring and Yachty takes the stick from The Miz, Wilson gets off the apron and runs to Yachty. Yachty strikes Wilson with it outside the ring. The Miz watches all this and Williams hits Trick Shot for the victory.

Winner: Trick Williams

Backstage With Carmelo Hayes & Ricky Saints

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley standing by with Carmelo Hayes. Hayes says he’s been gone for a month and he’s watched everyone make a mockery of the United States championship. Ricky Saints comes by and tells Hayes that he hasn’t even said hello to him.

He says since Hayes was gone for a month the landscape has changed. Saints tells Hayes to ask people about him and Hayes says this place has a way to humble people and that’s absolute. Saints says he has to teach Hayes a lesson tonight.

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Rey Fenix & Sami Zayn

In a different area backstage, we see Rey Fenix and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis talking. Aldis commends Fenix on his work in AAA. Fenix leaves and Sami Zayn approaches Aldis. Zayn wants a rematch for The United States title. Aldis tells Zayn he’s had his rematches and he now has to earn a title shot.

Zayn gets pissed that people forget what he’s done and Aldis says he hasn’t forgotten anything and tells Zayn to deal with whatever is going on in his head. Aldis leaves and Zayn spazzes out. Fenix comes back and tells Zayn he doesn’t even recognize who he is anymore.

Backstage With Paige, Brie Bella, Nia Jax & Lash Legend

In a third backstage segment, Cathy Kelley is standing by with WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella. Kelley asks them about their thoughts with so many teams coming for them and let us know they’re fighting Judgement Day (Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez) on Monday at Raw. Bella and Paige says they’re ready for anything.

Nia Jax & Lash Legend come in and tell them they’re rooting for them because they want to beat them at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Jax continues talking and Bella’s music hits and she tells them they have to leave because they have somewhere to be and leave. Jax and Legend feel disrespected.

Paige & Brie Bella vs. Giulia & Kiana James

Back inside the arena we go, as it’s time for our next match of the evening, which will be contested in the women’s tag-team division. The entrances are in the rear view and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. James and Bella start things off for their respective teams at the onset.

James sends Bella into the corner right off the first lock up. James kicks Bella in the gut and Bella strikes James back and slams her down. Paige is tagged in and James is double teamed. Bella hits a bulldog and Paige kicks James and covers her for a two count.

James tags out and Giulia comes in and kicks Paige. Giulia kicks Paige into the corner and then unleashes some strikes to Paige. Paige is suplexed to the mat and covered and she kicks out at two. Paige kicks Giulia and slams her down and then kicks Giulia to the mat.

Paige gets on the apron and kicks Giulia through the ropes. James takes Paige out on the apron when the ref has her back to them and Giulia then sends Paige into the ring post outside the ring. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Giulia slam Paige’s head into the turnbuckles and then James is tagged in. James slams into Paige in the corner and Giulia is tagged back in. Paige dodges a crossbody and starts punching Giulia. Giulia is able to get Paige on the mat and gets her in an arm bar submission hold.

Giulia slams down Paige and then sits her on the top rope in the corner. Giulia punches Paige and climbs up with Paige. Paige punches Giulia and hits a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from the top rope on Giulia, laying them both out. Bella and James are tagged in and Bella hits a missile dropkick on James and then Bella attacks Giulia.

Bella hits her Brie Mode Running Knee strikes on both James and Giulia and follows up with some Yes Kicks on both. Bella hits a Bella-Buster on James and covers her and Giulia breaks the pin. Giulia is tossed out of the ring and James kicks Bella.

James hits a Lung-blower and Giulia hits a Northern Lights on Bella and Paige breaks the pin. Paige is knocked out of the ring and James is tagged in. They go to double team Bella and Paige knocks Giulia out of the ring and takes herself out. Bella and James go back and forth. Paige is tagged in and hits Rampaige for the victory.

Winners: Paige & Brie Bella

Backstage With Tiffany Stratton & Chelsea Green

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Tiffany Stratton. Kelley asks Stratton how she feels about flying solo. Behind her Kiana James and Giulia argue and Stratton says she’s fine on her own. Chelsea Green comes in and Stratton tells her she doesn’t like to be partnered up.

Green says she agrees with James and Giulia as examples. Green says that won’t be them and Stratton says they’re not meant to be a team and leaves. Green is disappointed and tells Kelley that “that’s so us” and that’s how Stratton and her talk to each other.

Gunther & Royce Keys Will Decide Cody Rhodes’ Next Challenger

Inside the arena, Cody Rhodes comes out to the ring with the binder that has his match contract in it because he needs Gunther to sign it. Rhodes tosses two chairs and a table into the ring to make a makeshift contract signing set up.

Rhodes gets on the mic and says he has all the ingredients ready for a contract signing and that’s what he’s here to do. He calls out Gunther to sign the contract. Gunther comes out and asks Rhodes if he knows what all needs to happen for this match to happen.

He says he has to switch rosters and make so many changes and Rhodes, as always, makes this about him. He tells Rhodes that like a typical American if things don’t go his way he cries and whines. Gunther says this is his match and Rhodes has his title.

He asks Rhodes to be professional and address Gunther nicely and to say please. Rhodes says Gunther had Paul Heyman make this happen and Gunther is making it weird. Rhodes says the contract is in this binder and Gunther needs to sign it and says please and then tells Gunther he’ll get his ass kicked at Clash in Italy.

Gunther wants Rhodes to say “please Mr. Gunther” and Royce Keys comes out with a mic and stands beside Gunther and doesn’t look at him. Keys says if Gunther won’t sign it, he will and slams his mic into Gunther’s chest and marches to the ring.

Gunther runs into the ring and grabs the pen from Keys before he can sign it. Keys and Gunther get in each other’s faces and Nick Aldis comes out. Aldis says the process was simple but Gunther hasn’t signed it and Gunther has overplayed his hand and the title shot is up for grabs.

Aldis issues a match with Royce Keys vs. Gunther and the winner gets to sign the contract. Gunther leaves the ring and goes to Aldis and yells at him. Aldis and Gunther leave and Rhodes tells Keys that he’s easy to find but hard to beat. The show moves on from there.

Backstage With The MFTs, Shinsuke Nakamura & Gunther

MFTs are backstage watching on the screen. Solo Sikoa says the tag titles can wait, and asks Tama Tonga if he understands the assignment and tells Tonga to take out Damian Priest. Sikoa and Talla Tonga leave to talk to Nick Aldis.

Shinsuke Nakamura comes by and starts talking to Tonga and Talla Tonga comes back and beats up Nakamura and chokeslams him through a table backstage.

Gunther and Nick Aldis argue backstage. Aldis tells Gunther all he had to do was sign his SmackDown contract and he’ll get the match but Gunther played games and now he has to earn it. Gunther is pissed. The show moves on.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

Inside the arena again, we return to the ring for singles action in the men’s division in our next bout of the evening, with Carmelo Hayes making his return against newcomer to the scene, Ricky Saints. The entrances take place, the bell sounds and off we go.

Straight out of the gate, Saints attacks Hayes at the bell and chops Hayes all over the ring. Hayes takes Saints down with some arm drags. The two dodge some moves and Hayes then dropkicks Saints to the mat. Saints is chopped in the corner and then Hayes slams Saints’ head into the turnbuckles.

Saints kicks Hayes and hammers down on his back. Saints walks the ropes and strikes Hayes coming off the ropes. Hayes is chopped and Hayes gets Saints on the apron and hits a springboard leg drop off the ropes onto Saints who is draped over the middle rope.

From there, Saints ends up outside the ring and Hayes flies over the ropes and takes out Saints. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see things still in progress.

Things begin to pick up, with Saints and Hayes both on the top rope. Saints is tossed off the ropes and Hayes comes off the top rope and hits a Frog Splash. Saints is covered and he kicks out at two. Hayes goes for 1st48 but Saints punches Hayes and hits a driver and covers Hayes for a near fall.

Saints locks Hayes in a sleeper-hold and then transitions to a headlock submission. Hayes gets on his feet and tosses Saints. Hayes kicks Saints a couple times and then superkicks Saints to the mat. Hayes hits a springboard clothesline levelling Saints. Hayes hits Dirty Diana and covers Saints for a two count.

Saints counters a suplex and rolls up Hayes but Hayes kicks out. Saints slams down Hayes and covers him for a two count. Saints kicks Hayes and tries for The Revolution DDT but Hayes counters and hits 1st48 and covers Saints who kicks out at two. Hayes climbs the ropes and comes down on Saints who gets out of the way.

Saints hits the Revolution DDT and Hayes kicks out. Saints goes for Rochambeau and Hayes counters but gets sent face first into the turnbuckles. Saints covers Hayes but uses the ropes as leverage and gets caught. Saints argues with ref and Hayes rolls up Saints and uses the ropes as leverage for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

Backstage With Royce Keys, Damian Priest & The MFTs

Royce Keys is backstage getting ready for his match. R-Truth comes by and thanks Keys for his help against MFTs. Truth invites Keys to the new clubhouse and Keys says he’ll think about it and leaves. Damian Priest comes by and asks Truth what is up with Keys.

Priest says MFTs are attacking everyone but Keys so he doesn’t trust Keys. Truth tells Priest that he was right and him being out there for his match last week made him lose his match. Priest tells Truth he’s staying backstage for his match tonight and leaves. Truth tells Priest he loves him.

Backstage With Danhausen

Danhausen causes chaos backstage and gets on a phone and talks about his experiment with the Minihausens. Danhausen has another experiment and wheels in a cadaver and gets on a computer. Things start to short circuit and he gets to work on the computer.

Damian Priest vs. Tama Tonga

We return to the ring for singles action in our next match of the evening. Solo Sikoa and Talla Tonga come out with Tonga and leave. Tonga attacks Priest before the bell. Priest tosses Tonga into the corner and kicks him and punches him. Priest takes Tonga down with a forearm and Tonga kicks Priest.

Tonga trips up Priest and covers him for a one count. Priest kicks Tonga down and he rolls out of the ring. Priest goes out of the ring and runs at Tonga, Tonga comes off the steel steps and punches Priest and we cut to a commercial break in that note.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. Tonga tries to superplex Priest off the middle rope but Priest fights his way out of the spot. Priest gets off the top rope and lifts Tonga and tries for a Razor’s Edge but Tonga flips around on Priest’s back and puts him in sleeper hold. Tonga and Priest trade punches and Tonga hits a Dragon Screw and then a jumping DDT and covers Priest for a near fall.

Tonga slaps Priest a few times and Priest powers up and gets on his feet. Priest punches Tonga and then takes him down with a running forearm. Priest kicks Tonga and slams Tonga down with a flatliner. Tonga is slammed into the corner and Priest then hits a Broken Arrow and covers Tonga and Tonga kicks out at two. Tonga rolls out of the ring and Priest goes out and runs at Tonga and body checks Tonga onto the announce desk.

Priest sends Tonga back in the ring and then climbs the ropes. Priest loses his balance and nuts himself. Tonga hits a swinging neckbreaker and covers Priest for a near fall. Tonga goes for a double underhook driver and Priest counters it and goes for South of Heaven.

Tonga elbows Priest and Priest comes at him with a rebound lariat. Priest hits South of Heaven and gets the win. After the match, Talla Tonga comes in and kicks Priest. Tonga beats up Priest and Solo Sikoa hits Priest with a Samoan Spike.

Winner: Damian Priest

Backstage With Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano & Nick Aldis

Sami Zayn is complaining backstage for Nick Aldis calling him entitled. He complains to Johnny Gargano who is laying on a crate. Zayn talks about the past and how things were different.

Candice LeRae tells Zayn this isn’t happening and she gets pissed that Gargano is a vegetable and she leaves. Zayn tells Gargano to not listen to LeRae and not let anyone talk to him like that. Zayn leaves a motionless Gargano.

Jade Cargill Confronted By Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

The show returns inside the arena. Jade Cargill comes out to the ring with B-Fab and Michin. Cargill gets on the mic and says everyone acts tough when she’s not around but when she’s around, everyone gets quiet. Cargill says she’ll win back the title at Clash in Italy because she’s that bi…before she can finish, Charlotte Flair’s music hits cutting Cargill off.

Alexa Bliss and Flair come out and Flair tells Cargill that no one wants to hear her talk and Flair says last week Cargill finally pissed her off, so let’s play. Cargill asks where Rhea Ripley is and calls Flair and Bliss back up dancers.

Flair says Cargill’s back up dancers are just here to do Cargill’s dirty work and tells Cargill to take a seat and take notes while they dismantle B-Fab and Michin. Cargill says she’s bored of Flair and Bliss so she is looking forward to watching this match and we cut to a commercial break.

B-Fab & Michin vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

When the show returns, a vignette for Blake Monroe plays. We then get women’s tag-team action underway. Michin and Flair start off. Flair slams Michin to the mat and gets her in a waist lock. The hold is broken and Michin rolls out of the ring.

Flair mouths off to Cargill who is sitting and watching the match. Flair slams Michin down and then Michin takes Flair down by tripping her up. Michin punches Flair in the corner and Flair reverses and slams Michin’s head into the turnbuckles.

Flair kicks Michin in the corner and Michin slams down Flair using her hair. Flair is punched and then taken down with a headscissors. Michin hits a spinning kick and then goes for a dropkick and misses. Flair flips Michin around the ring and then does the Flair walk. B-Fab is tagged in and so is Bliss.

Bliss trips B-Fab and then punches her a few times. Bliss hits a dropkick and hits a double knee on B-Fab on the ropes. Michin distracts Bliss allowing B-Fab to knock Bliss to the mat. B-Fab punches Bliss and then steps on her. Bliss kicks B-Fab and then comes off the middle rope and B-Fab catches Bliss and slams her down with a flatliner.

On that note, we head to a mid-match break. When the show returns, B-Fab and Michin take turns beating up Bliss in the corner. Michin gets Bliss in a bearhug and Bliss counters out of it but gets slammed down. Michin knocks Flair off the apron and then Bliss is double teamed by B-Fab and Michin.

Michin lifts up Bliss and she reverses the mood into a DDT and both ladies are laid out. B-Fab and Flair are tagged in and Flair comes off the top rope and crossbody’s onto B-Fab. Flair chops both B-Fab and Michin. Flair goes for her walkover clotheslines but B-Fab isn’t in position so Flair just runs the ropes and clotheslines B-Fab.

Flair slams both B-Fab and Michin down and then climbs the ropes. Cargill interferes and B-Fab pulls Flair off the ropes slamming her to the mat. Michin is yagged in and she hits a missile dropkick from the top rope. Bliss breaks a pin and Michin attacks Flair on the apron. B-Fab rolls up Flair and Flair reverses and gets B-Fab in a Figure 8.

Michin tries to break the hold but Flair breaks it first and knocks Michin out of the ring. Bliss is tagged in and B-Fab doesn’t see. Flair beats up B-Fab and Bliss hits Sister Abigail on B-Fab and covers her. Cargill pulls Bliss out of the ring. Cargill takes out Bliss and Flair takes out B-Fab and Michin. Flair goes to check on Bliss.

Winners via Disqualification: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

Backstage With Fatal Influence

We cut backstage, Cathy Kelley talks to Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid). They put the women’s roster on notice and say they’re united and they’re here to take out everyone.

Backstage With Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss talk backstage. Flair asks where Rhea Ripley was today and that she’s doing her best to include Ripley and be a team player. Bliss says Ripley owes them one and Flair tells Bliss she’s not a woman who needs to collect on favors.

Backstage With Royce Keys & Solo Sikoa

Royce Keys warms up backstage. Solo Sikoa comes by and tells Keys he can help him beat Gunther. Sikoa tells Keys to not listen to Jacob Fatu and to follow him. He tells Keys he’d hate to see what happened to Shinsuke Nakamura to happen to Keys. Keys says he has this, and Sikoa says that’s what Fatu said before his life shit the bed.

Undisputed WWE Championship No. 1 Contender

Gunther vs. Royce Keys

It’s main event time!

Following the ring entrances, we get the bell and the two lock up and they both try to outpower each other. They end up in the corner and Keys punches Gunther to the mat and Gunther rolls out of the ring. Gunther gets back in the ring and then willingly leaves the ring again.

Gunther gets back in the ring and kicks Keys. Gunther locks Keys in a headlock and then goes for a shoulder check but Keys doesn’t move. Gunther locks Keys in another headlock and Keys fights out and the two collide again and neither one moves. Keys charges at Gunther and gets him on the mat.

Gunther chops Keys and Keys takes the chops and then punches Gunther into the corner. Gunther boots Keys and then runs at him. Keys catches Gunther and powerslams him to the mat and covers him for a near fall. Gunther rolls out of the ring and Keys goes out to him and Keys sends Gunther into the barrier surrounding the ring.

Keys sends Gunther into the barricades again, and then gets back in the ring to break the ten count. Keys sends Gunther over the announce desk and we cut to a commercial as the action continues. When the show returns, Gunther has Keys in an arm bar and Keys powers out and lifts Gunther up and Gunther stops Keys and clotheslines him.

Gunther stomps on Keys using the ropes as leverage and then tries for a clotheslines but Keys doesn’t budge. Keys flies back with a clothesline of his own and takes Gunther to the mat. Gunther chops Keys to the mat and tries to suplex Keys. Keys counters and they take turns trying to suplex each other.

Gunther chops Keys and Keys suplexes Gunther to the mat. Keys punches Gunther and Gunther slams into Keys over and over again and then slams down Keys with a forearm and Keys is covered for a near fall. Gunther tosses Keys out of the ring and then kicks Keys in the head from the apron.

Gunther goes for another kick but Keys catches him, grabs him and takes him over the announce desk and slams him over and over on the announce desk. Gunther is sent back in the ring and Gunther runs at Keys in the corner and Keys moves. Gunther gets slammed into in the corner but he comes out and clotheslines Keys.

Gunther climbs the ropes and Keys climbs up with him and Keys hits a super-plex and covers Gunther for a near fall. Keys gets on his feet first and he hits a couple standing clotheslines and Gunther ducks and locks Keys in a sleeper hold. Gunther gets Keys on the ground in the sleeper hold.

Sikoa comes to ringside and tries to get Keys to get on his feet with encouraging words. Keys gets on his feet and slams Gunther down. They trade clotheslines and Keys hits a flying clothesline taking Gunther down. Keys floors Gunther again with a clothesline and covers Gunther for a near fall.

Keys slams into Gunther in the corner and lifts Gunther who reverses the hold and gets Keys back in a sleeper hold. Keys powers out and elbows Gunther. Gunther chops Keys and Keys runs into Gunther sending Gunther into the referee knocking him out.

Sikoa tosses a chair in the ring and tells Keys to use it. Keys holds the chair and then smokes Sikoa with it. Gunther clotheslines a distracted Keys and powerbombs him and gets the win. With the victory, Gunther is now the No. 1 contender and next to challenge Cody Rhodes.

Once the match wraps up, Gunther talks to the camera and Cody Rhodes runs down and gets in the ring behind Gunther. Rhodes grabs Gunther and hits Crossroads and lays out Gunther. Rhodes welcomes Gunther to SmackDown. That’s how this week’s show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship: Gunther