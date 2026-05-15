TNA iMPACT Results – May 14, 2026

TNA iMPACT opened with a video package highlighting Leon Slater’s rise as X-Division Champion, noting that a successful title defense in the main event would make him the longest-reigning X-Division Champion in history.

TNA World Title No. 1 Contendership Battle Royal

The show kicked off with a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Mike Santana’s TNA World Championship.

Most competitors were already in the ring before The System, Mustafa Saed, and Elijah received individual entrances. Saed immediately brought weapons into play before the bell, tossing trash can lids, kendo sticks, and chains into the ring.

Saed was the first man eliminated after being tossed out by Agent Zero. Zero and Dutch soon followed, with Zero taking out his frustration at ringside. Eliminations continued quickly, with ECE, Mr. Elegant, Brian Myers, Skylar, Vincent, Jason Hotch, The Hometown Man, and Frankie Kazarian all being sent out.

The final four came down to Elijah, Eric Young, Eddie Edwards, and Bear Bronson. Kazarian returned to ringside and pulled Elijah’s hair, but the distraction backfired as Elijah eliminated Edwards and Bronson.

That left Elijah and Young as the final two. The two battled on the apron before Young connected with a low blow, causing Elijah to fall to the floor.

Winner: Eric Young

With the victory, Eric Young became the new No. 1 contender to Mike Santana’s TNA World Championship.

— Backstage, Leon Slater said he was ready to make history later in the night. He spoke about the legacy of the X-Division and said he was ready to go from the youngest to the greatest X-Division Champion. The Hardys then arrived and wished him luck, telling him he had a chance to become a legend.

— Mr. Ali later cut a promo about having three wishes and confirmed that his open challenge for the TNA International Championship will continue next week.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee Addresses The Fans

New TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee came to the ring and received “you deserve it” chants. Lee said she had waited her whole life for this moment and thanked the fans, admitting she did not have the English words to fully express her gratitude.

Xia Brookside interrupted and said that sooner or later, the Knockouts World Championship would come to her. Lee said she was sick of Brookside and challenged her to fight right away.

Brookside teased accepting, but instead insulted Sacramento and refused to wrestle there. She then insulted Lee in Mandarin before leaving, enraging the champion.

— Backstage, The System reacted to their Battle Royal disappointment. Brian Myers and Bear Bronson called out Moose, while Cedric Alexander promised to ruin Leon Slater’s celebration later in the night.

— Keith Jardine was interviewed at ringside about the film Over Your Dead Body, before The Concierge, Mr. Elegance, and The Elegance Brand interrupted and mocked him. Security eventually sent them to the back.

Sactown Street Fight

KC Navarro vs. AJ Francis

Former partners KC Navarro and AJ Francis collided in a violent Sactown Street Fight.

The match began with a brawl around ringside, with Navarro repeatedly going under the ring for a table before Francis cut him off. Navarro used a chair and sent Francis into the steps, while Francis answered by throwing Navarro into the ring post.

Navarro later brought a baseball bat and batting helmet into play, attacking Francis and setting him up with a trash can in the corner. Navarro rounded the bases and hit a dropkick into the trash can before following up with a Fameasser for a near fall.

The match escalated when Navarro set up several chairs in the ring and placed Francis across them. Francis fought back and went for Down Payment from the ropes, but Navarro countered in mid-air into a cutter, sending Francis crashing through the chairs.

Navarro tried to finish the match from the top rope, but Francis exploded out of the pile of chairs with a big boot. Francis then delivered Down Payment over the top rope, sending Navarro through two tables on the outside. Francis rolled Navarro back into the ring and scored the pin.

Winner: AJ Francis

TNA World Champion Mike Santana Addresses The Crowd

Mike Santana came through the crowd and addressed Sacramento as the reigning TNA World Champion. Santana said he was taught to speak through actions, not words, and that mentality brought him to the championship.

Santana then acknowledged Eric Young becoming the new No. 1 contender, saying he respects Young’s legacy but has beaten men with legacy before.

Daria Rae interrupted and said Young is not actually next in line because Steve Maclin is still owed a rematch. Rae announced that Maclin has been cleared for in-ring action and will challenge Santana for the TNA World Championship next week.

Santino Marella then arrived and announced that Indi Hartwell has re-signed with TNA. Santana eventually cut through the arguing between Marella and Rae, accepted the match with Maclin for next week, and left.

Allie & Rosemary w/ Mara Sade vs. The Diamond Collective w/ Tessa Blanchard

Rosemary and Mila Moore started the match, with Rosemary and Allie using their unusual chemistry and aggression to take early control. Tessa Blanchard got involved from ringside, pulling Allie off the turnbuckle and allowing The Diamond Collective to isolate her.

Moore and Victoria Crawford used quick tags to wear Allie down, but Allie eventually created space with a neckbreaker and tagged in Rosemary. Rosemary ran wild with a sling blade, exploder suplex, and reverse DDT.

The match broke down at ringside, where Mara Sade took out Blanchard and Allie drove Moore into the steel steps before hitting a Spicolli Driver on the floor. Back inside, Rosemary planted Crawford with So Below for the win.

Winners: Allie & Rosemary

— Broken Matt Hardy cut a promo calling out The Righteous for next week, declaring that the battlefield would be total and non-stop.

TNA X-Division Championship

Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match

Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Leon Slater defended the X-Division Championship against Cedric Alexander in a high-stakes Best Two Out Of Three Falls main event, with Slater looking to make history as the longest-reigning X-Division Champion.

Slater struck first after countering an early Lumbar Check attempt and rolling Alexander up to score the opening fall.

First Fall: Leon Slater

Alexander took control during the break, including a nasty snap German suplex that sent Slater landing on his neck. Slater battled back with a chinbreaker, dropkick, corner kick, and top-rope crossbody, but Alexander continued to punish him.

After a grueling exchange, Alexander finally connected with Lumbar Check to even the score.

Second Fall: Cedric Alexander

With the match tied 1-1, both men pushed deeper into the main event. Slater countered a top-rope hurricanrana into a huge Super Styles Clash from the top turnbuckle, but Alexander somehow kicked out.

Slater later got caught in the ropes, injuring his knee, and Alexander took advantage by slamming his head into the steel steps. Slater was busted open, but continued fighting, surviving a brainbuster and another Lumbar Check.

Slater tried to rally one last time, climbing to the top rope despite slipping in his own blood. He went for a 450 Splash, but Alexander moved. Alexander then hit another Lumbar Check, followed by one more for good measure, and scored the final fall.

Winner and NEW TNA X-Division Champion: Cedric Alexander

After the match, Fabian Aichner made his surprise appearance, coming out to stare down the new X-Division Champion as iMPACT went off the air.