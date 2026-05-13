Dixie Carter Turned Down Dark Side Of The Ring TNA Interviews

Dixie Carter reportedly declined multiple invitations to participate in the upcoming three-part Dark Side of the Ring documentary focused on TNA Wrestling.

According to PWInsider, Carter was approached several times by the production team but ultimately chose not to take part in the series.

Carter served as TNA president for 15 years and played a critical role in the company’s survival during one of the most unstable periods in its history.

After TNA’s original investor, HealthSouth Ltd, withdrew support in 2002 amid a fraud scandal, Carter’s family company, Panda Energy, stepped in to acquire the promotion and keep it operational. Carter was then installed as president, remaining in the role until 2017.

Her involvement is widely viewed as one of the key reasons TNA survived its early years.

While Carter declined participation, several major figures connected to TNA did sit down for extensive interviews, including Jeff Jarrett, Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and The Hardy Boyz.

Matt Hardy revealed on his podcast that both he and Jeff Hardy each recorded more than two hours of material for the project.

Hardy also described the documentary’s approach as heavily centered around Jarrett’s personal redemption story.

“In speaking with Jeff Jarrett, had a great conversation with him a couple months ago,” Hardy explained. “Not only did we talk about how Jeff Jarrett came out the other end in a much better place and how he has gained everyone’s respect from what he has done, we talked about the condition of TNA right now, how it is in a good place and it is actually thriving on AMC.”

Season 7 of Dark Side of the Ring premieres July 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Vice TV

with two back-to-back episodes launching the TNA trilogy. The third installment will air the following week before the remainder of the season continues weekly.

In addition to the TNA documentary series, the new season will also feature episodes focused on:

Paul Orndorff

Big Boss Man

Missy Hyatt

The infamous 2005 Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher match in IWA-MS

Zach Gowen

The Renegade (Rick Wilson)