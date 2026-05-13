Sting To Appear At WrestleCon Without Face Paint During SummerSlam Weekend

WrestleCon has announced that pro wrestling legend “The Icon” Sting will make an appearance at the convention during SummerSlam 2026 weekend for the first time without his signature face paint.

The event will take place in Minneapolis on Friday, July 31st, from 4 PM to 8 PM. The appearance is currently scheduled as a one-day exclusive event on the convention’s opening night.

For decades, Sting’s black-and-white war paint has been one of the most recognizable looks in wrestling. From WCW to TNA and later AEW, Sting’s character remained closely tied to the image fans grew up watching. However, this changed after his farewell in 2025, though he still occasionally brings back the face paint for special moments.

Notably, Sting recently appeared in full paint on AEW Dynamite during a tribute to Ted Turner.

Sting officially retired from active competition in 2024 after closing out one of wrestling’s most celebrated careers. Since then, he has made fewer public appearances, making convention bookings like this one even more significant.