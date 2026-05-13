Scott Steiner’s Son Brock Rechsteiner Signs With The New Orleans Saints

Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, has officially signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.

The Saints announced the signing on May 12 after initially bringing Rechsteiner in on a tryout basis during rookie minicamp.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound wide receiver had previously attended rookie minicamp with the Tennessee Titans earlier this spring but did not receive a contract offer there. Following his strong showing in New Orleans, however, the Saints added him to their 90-man offseason roster.

Rechsteiner played four seasons at Jacksonville State University between 2022 and 2025. Across 40 games, he totaled 53 receptions for 629 yards and seven touchdowns.

His strongest campaign came during the 2025 season, when he recorded 36 catches for 383 yards and five touchdowns. During the pre-draft process, the Woodstock, Georgia native reportedly ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.

Despite pursuing football professionally, Rechsteiner has already made it clear that professional wrestling remains part of his long-term plans.

Rechsteiner signed a WWE NIL agreement through the company’s WWE Next In Line program in 2025 and recently stated that he intends to enter wrestling once his football career eventually concludes.

“I want to pursue football as long as I can, play as long as I can,” Rechsteiner said during Saints rookie minicamp. “But once I’m done, I’ll get into wrestling too.”

He has even begun considering a future ring name.

“Hopefully I’ll just be Brock Steiner,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Rechsteiner’s cousin, Bron Breakker, followed a similar path into wrestling. Breakker — real name Bronson Rechsteiner — previously played football at Kennesaw State University before signing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After being released, he transitioned into wrestling and rapidly became one of WWE’s breakout stars.

Scott Steiner and Rick Steiner were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2022 as The Steiner Brothers.

Rechsteiner now joins a Saints wide receiver group that includes Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson, Bryce Lance, and Barion Brown.