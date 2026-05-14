NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 1 Results – May 14, 2026

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Attendence: 1,445

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Taiji Ishimori (2) defeated Jakob Austin Young (0) via Bone Lock (8:10)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Sho (2) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0) via DQ (3:25)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Ryusuke Taguchi (2) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via Dodon (6:02)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

HYO (2) defeated Yoh (0) via Samson Driver (2:36)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Nick Wayne (2) defeated Robbie X (0) via Wayne’s World (7:30)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Kushida (2) defeated Robbie Eagles (0) via Back to the Future (9:11) (Recommend)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Titan (2) defeated Master Wato (0) via Gideon 1:21 (8:43)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Daisuke Sasaki (2) defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (0) via Crossface (16:10)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Kosei Fujita (2) defeated Francesco Akira (0) via Thrill Ride (16:56)

Standings After Night 1

Block A

1st Place- Ryusuke Taguchi, Kosei Fujita, Nick Wayne & Titan (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Francesco Akira, Master Wato, Robbie X & Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-1) & Valiente Jr & Jun Kasai (0 Points) (0-0)

Block B

1st Place- Taiji Ishimori, Daisuke Sasaki, Kushida, Sho & HYO (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Jakob Austin Young, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Robbie Eagles & Yoh (0 Points) (0-1)