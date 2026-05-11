Monday, May 11, 2026
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Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 5/9/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
Ring of Honor
Ring of Honor

All Elite Wrestling held the latest set of ROH TV tapings on Saturday from the SoFi Center at Palm Beach Gardens in West Palm Beach, Florida.

These matches will air on this Thursday’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub ahead of Supercard of Honor.

– Satnam Singh def. James Tapia and CD Bennett.

– Josh Woods def. Angelico in a Pure Rules Match. Woods beat down Angelico after the match until Serpentico tried to make the save, but was also beat down. Nigel McGuinness then made the save and will face Woods at Supercard of Honor.

– Zayda Steel def. Hyan in a Survival of the Fittest Qualifier Match.

– Blake Christian def. Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds. Christian cut a promo after the match saying he would beat Bandido and become the new ROH World Champion at Supercard of Honor.

– Deonna Purrazzo def. Kaci Lennox. Diamante attacked Purrazzo after the match and locked in the Fujiwara armbar.

– Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean def. Mance Warner, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston.

– AR Fox def. Nick Wayne (c) to become the new ROH TV Champion. Lio Rush was shown after the match and Fox vs. Rush was announced for ROH Supercard of Honor.

– Dalton Castle and The Outrunners def. Baby Keef, Xander Maddox and Puma Johnson.

– Bandido def. Action Andretti. Bandido was confronted by Blake Christian after the match.

– The Premier Athletes def. Ricky Martinez, Maxx Stardom and Jacey Love.

– Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta def. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest.

– Athena, Billie Starkz and Marina Shafir def. Lacey Lane, Yuka Sakazaki and Maya World.

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