TNA iMPACT Results – May 7, 2026

TNA iMPACT delivered another major episode from Syracuse, New York, featuring a title change in the Knockouts division, mounting tension between Mike Santana and Daria Rae, and a shocking backstage attack on Moose to close the show.

Location: Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial – Syracuse, New York

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

No Disqualification Match

Eric Young vs. EC3

The brutal match spilled to ringside, where Young delivered a piledriver through a table before finishing EC3 off with a second piledriver back inside the ring.

Winner: Eric Young via pinfall

Backstage – Arianna Grace & Stacks

Gia Miller interviewed TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace and Stacks. Grace complained about constantly having to prove herself as champion, while Stacks promised he had a plan to protect her title reign.

The System Promo

The System cut a backstage promo from a parking garage, hyping their matches later in the night.

Elayna Black In-Ring Promo

Elayna Black declared herself the number one Knockout in TNA and promised she was coming for the winner of tonight’s Knockouts Championship match.

The Concierge and Ash By Elegance interrupted, with Ash boasting about her wealth and lifestyle while insulting Black.

Indi Hartwell then made her way to the ring and mocked both women for arguing about money and appearances. Black eventually walked away from the confrontation, while Hartwell and Ash brawled until Hartwell knocked Ash to the floor.

Backstage – Daria Rae

Daria Rae was shown frustrated in her office after learning Santino Marella’s fight had been canceled. Rae insisted she was fully in control of tonight’s decisions.

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match

The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. Nic Nemeth & KC Navarro

During the match, Bear Bronson distracted the referee while Eddie Edwards choked Nic Nemeth on the ropes.

The finish came after Edwards tripped KC Navarro at ringside, allowing Bronson to hit a sit-out tombstone for the victory.

Winners: The System via pinfall

Result: AND STILL TNA World Tag Team Champions

Following the match, Eddie Edwards grabbed a microphone and immediately called out Moose and Leon Slater for their scheduled match.

Moose & Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards & Cedric Alexander (w/ Alisha Edwards)

The rest of The System were barred from ringside for the match.

During the bout, commentary announced that next week’s TNA X-Division Championship match between Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander would be contested under Best Two-Out-Of-Three Falls rules.

Moose countered a pin attempt and caught Eddie Edwards with a surprise jackknife cover to secure the win.

Winners: Moose & Leon Slater via pinfall

TNA Injury Report

EC3 and Eric Young are being evaluated following their No Disqualification Match

Frankie Kazarian and Elijah are sidelined due to injuries sustained last week

Lei Ying Lee and Arianna Grace are medically cleared for tonight’s main event

The Hardys Promo

The Hardys addressed The Righteous from inside a glass room.

Broken Matt Hardy declared that it was once again “Broken Season,” while Jeff Hardy sang about Brother Nero’s return.

Mike Santana In-Ring Promo

TNA World Champion Mike Santana reflected on his mission to restore the essence of TNA Wrestling, pointing to last week’s match with Rich Swann as an example of what the company should represent.

Santana attempted to announce his next challenger, but Daria Rae interrupted and informed him that he would not be choosing his own opponents.

Rae criticized Santana’s recent performance before announcing a Battle Royal for next week to determine the new number one contender to the TNA World Championship.

Santana responded by saying the outcome would not matter because he would still end up “putting his foot up their asses.” Rae then cut off Santana’s music and played her own theme instead.

AJ Francis Vignette

AJ Francis announced that he will face KC Navarro next week in a Sac Town Street Fight.

Backstage – KC Navarro Promo

KC Navarro responded emotionally to AJ Francis, discussing his recovery from an ACL injury and the personal struggles he endured during his time away from wrestling.

Navarro accused Francis of only caring about money and claimed FIR$T CLA$$ only became relevant after he joined the group.

He also spoke about his uncle’s illness and how much it meant to return to the ring. Navarro praised Nic Nemeth as his hero but admitted that if they could not win championships together, then there was no reason to continue teaming.

Navarro ended the promo by declaring himself “TNA’s blessed” and “AMC’s blessed,” promising to end his rivalry with Francis next week.

Next Week On TNA iMPACT

Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 Contender to the TNA World Championship

AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro – Sac Town Street Fight

Rosemary & Allie vs. Victoria Crawford & Mila Moore

TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Cedric Alexander – Best Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match

Arianna Grace (c) (w/ Stacks) vs. Lei Ying Lee

Xia Brookside was officially banned from the iMPACT Zone.

Lei Ying Lee captured the championship after delivering a springboard blockbuster to Arianna Grace.

Winner: Lei Ying Lee via pinfall (springboard blockbuster)

Result: AND NEW TNA Knockouts World Champion

Following the match, Daria Rae presented Lei Ying Lee with the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Closing Angle

The show ended with a shocking backstage attack on Moose.

Moose was discovered laid out with a steel chair wrapped around his neck as medical personnel rushed to assist him while the broadcast went off the air.

This episode of TNA iMPACT pushed multiple storylines forward in a major way, highlighted by Lei Ying Lee capturing the Knockouts Championship and Mike Santana’s growing issues with Daria Rae. The mystery attack on Moose added another layer of intrigue heading into next week, while the brewing tension between AJ Francis and KC Navarro continues to intensify.