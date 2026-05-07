TNA Changes Slammiversary Schedule Ahead Of AEW Forbidden Door

TNA Wrestling has reportedly adjusted the start time for Slammiversary in an effort to avoid going head-to-head with AEW and NJPW’s upcoming Forbidden Door on June 28.

Updated ticket information for Slammiversary at Agganis Arena now lists a 3 p.m. ET doors time, which would place the main card start around 4 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Forbidden Door at SAP Center is currently advertised for a 7 p.m. start, allowing the two events to avoid directly overlapping.

TNA originally announced the date and location for Slammiversary on April 9 as part of the company’s full 2026 event schedule rollout. Roughly a week later, All Elite Wrestling

officially confirmed that Forbidden Door would also take place on June 28.

The scheduling conflict became a talking point after TNA President Carlos Silva discussed growing tensions between promotions during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. While Silva did not directly name AEW, he referenced situations involving other companies attempting to move into TNA’s event dates and interfere with venue bookings.

Those issues reportedly played a role in Silva’s decision to pull TNA talent from certain matches involving AEW performers, including the cancellation of a planned bout between Leon Slater and Ricochet at the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. WrestleCon later covered Slater’s travel and hotel costs following the cancellation.

Following Slammiversary, TNA’s next major event will be Lockdown in Chicago on August 23, just one week before AEW’s All In: London on August 30. TNA’s biggest annual show, Bound for Glory, is currently scheduled for October 11 in Tampa.