TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (5/14/2026): Sacramento, CA.

TNA Wrestling returns tonight.
The May 14, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT airs at 9/8c on AMC TV this evening from Sacramento, CA.
Advertised for the 5/14 show are the following matches:
- * Best of three falls match for the X Division Championship: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander
* Battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship
* AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a Sactown Street Fight
* Rosemary and Allie vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore
Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
History or heartbreak for Leon Slater? 👀
The X-Division Title is on the line this Thursday's #TNAiMPACT on AMC. Stream live on AMC+. pic.twitter.com/7o5wJzT6Ct
— AMC TV (@AMC_TV) May 12, 2026