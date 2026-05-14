TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (5/14/2026): Sacramento, CA.

TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

The May 14, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT airs at 9/8c on AMC TV this evening from Sacramento, CA.

Advertised for the 5/14 show are the following matches:

* Best of three falls match for the X Division Championship: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander

* Battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship

* AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a Sactown Street Fight

* Rosemary and Allie vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.