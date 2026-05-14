Thursday, May 14, 2026
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TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (5/14/2026): Sacramento, CA.

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT Live
TNA iMPACT Live

TNA Wrestling returns tonight.

The May 14, 2026 episode of TNA iMPACT airs at 9/8c on AMC TV this evening from Sacramento, CA.

Advertised for the 5/14 show are the following matches:

    * Best of three falls match for the X Division Championship: Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander
    * Battle royal for a shot at the TNA World Championship
    * AJ Francis vs. KC Navarro in a Sactown Street Fight
    * Rosemary and Allie vs. Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.

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