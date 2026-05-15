New Details Emerge On Asuka’s WWE Future

Asuka’s WWE status has now reportedly been clarified internally, with Dave Meltzer stating that WWE sources are describing the situation as a “semi-retirement” tied to family matters in Japan.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer explained that he contacted WWE officials directly following days of speculation stemming from WWE Backlash 2026 and the emotional scenes surrounding Asuka’s departure. “When we contacted those in WWE, they described Asuka as semi-retiring,” Meltzer wrote. “She is going back to Japan for now to take care of family related business.”

According to Meltzer, WWE sources were unable to fully clarify what the long-term picture looks like regarding Asuka’s future. “Nothing else is clear as far as if she should come back or if she does, will her role be different.”

Meltzer had previously discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that people backstage at Backlash were openly saying goodbye to Asuka, fueling internal belief that this was more significant than a normal absence. “The story I heard is that she is semi-retired,” Meltzer said. “I haven’t really gotten an exact meaning of what semi-retired means.”

The report aligns with earlier updates from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, who stated that the belief within WWE was that Asuka was returning to Japan for an extended period due to an undisclosed family matter.

Importantly, the reports emphasize that Asuka remains under contract with WWE and that the situation is unrelated to WWE’s recent post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts or reports involving talent pay reductions.

Separately, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that WWE personnel largely do not believe Asuka has wrestled her final match.

One WWE higher-up reportedly described her internally as: “Always reliable, no matter what was thrown her way.”

Fightful also confirmed that Asuka signed a long-term WWE contract extension during summer 2024, with many contracts from that period reportedly structured around five-year terms.

Speculation intensified following the emotional conclusion of Asuka’s match against Iyo Sky at Backlash in Tampa.

After losing to Sky, Asuka embraced her former ally in the ring while visibly emotional and waved goodbye to the crowd.

The following Monday on WWE Raw in Knoxville, the two shared a backstage segment where Asuka told Sky: “See you later.”

Michael Cole also added fuel to the speculation by stating on commentary that Asuka’s future was “up in the air.”

Sky later posted a heartfelt tribute to Asuka on social media. “Our story comes to its final chapter with today’s match,” Sky wrote. “Meeting Asuka-san, spending the same time together, being able to learn so much up close, these are irreplaceable treasures to me.”

The Asuka-Sky storyline had originally been planned as a three-person story involving Kairi Sane, but Sane’s release during WWE’s April 24 post-WrestleMania cuts altered the direction significantly before the feud concluded with the singles Backlash match.