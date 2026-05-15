Update On CM Punk’s WWE Status And European Tour Schedule Change

CM Punk being removed from portions of WWE’s upcoming European Summer Tour advertising is reportedly nothing more than a scheduling adjustment, according to Dave Meltzer.

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Meltzer stated: “CM Punk has been removed from the advertising from the European tour and several other Raw dates in June. We were told there is nothing more to this than a schedule change.”

The update follows growing speculation among fans after Punk was quietly removed from the house show portion of WWE’s European tour, which runs from May 28 through June 22.

Punk had originally been advertised for the full overseas schedule beginning in Liverpool and continuing through the June 22 edition of WWE Raw at The O2 in London.

Despite being removed from several live event listings, Punk remains advertised for a number of key television dates, including:

July 6 Raw in Chicago at the Allstate Arena

July 13 Raw in Dallas

July 20 Raw in Detroit

July 27 Raw in Los Angeles

August 3 Raw in Des Moines

He is also still advertised specifically for the June 22 Raw in London, as well as the May 18, May 25, and June 15 U.S. episodes of Raw.

Punk has been absent from WWE television since the April 20 Raw following WrestleMania 42, where he addressed losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns.

That segment ended with a tense face-to-face confrontation between Punk and Cody Rhodes that strongly teased a future world title program.

However, WWE has not followed up on the angle since.

Punk was also heavily rumored to be the mystery partner for Danhausen at WWE Backlash 2026 after commentary hinted the partner would be someone who “loves money,” a phrase associated with Punk.

Instead, the role went to Minihausen, ending the speculation for now.

Interestingly, Punk himself stated on the Raw after WrestleMania that he was not planning to take a vacation or extended time off, making the current absence somewhat notable even if WWE internally considers it simply a schedule adjustment.