Update On Potential AEW Championship Changes

During the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan inquiry about the possibility of AEW consolidating its various championships. However, it seems that fans shouldn’t expect this to happen in the near future.

Sapp mentioned that he hasn’t heard any discussions among the creative team about consolidating titles. Nonetheless, he indicated that “plenty of people” within the promotion he has spoken to support the idea and appreciate his social media comments on it.

He emphasized that wrestlers shouldn’t have egos so fragile that they can’t participate in a storyline without a title on the line. Sapp also pointed out that there is a lack of clarity regarding what justifies a title shot in AEW at this time.

Currently, Darby Allin is the AEW World Champion, while Jon Moxley holds the Continental Championship, and Kazuchika Okada is the International Champion. Mark Davis recently won the National Title from Jack Perry over the weekend, and Kevin Knight is the TNT Champion.