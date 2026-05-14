Jim Ross Provides Update On His Status For AEW Double Or Nothing

Jim Ross praised All Elite Wrestling’s current creative direction surrounding Darby Allin while previewing the upcoming AEW Double or Nothing 2026 main event against MJF.

Speaking on Grilling JR with Conrad Thompson, Ross said AEW’s recent television has been especially strong and argued that nothing on the company’s programming currently feels more important than Darby’s push. “I like it. I like what AEW is doing with Darby,” Ross said. “They’re getting some momentum.”

Ross highlighted Darby’s underdog appeal and ability to connect emotionally with audiences despite his size. “He provides hope in his little undersized body. He’s very resourceful. He sells great.”

Ross added that Darby’s positioning naturally encourages fan investment whether he holds a championship or not. “People cheer for the underdog, and whether he’s a champion or he isn’t, he’s the underdog. Just look at the scales.”

Ross later doubled down on that point and called Darby the centerpiece of AEW’s current television direction. “AEW’s TVs lately have been very good. And what they’re doing with Darby, they’re not doing anything more important on their television than featuring Darby Allin.”

The veteran announcer also previewed several other major matches set for Double or Nothing, including the showdown between Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Ross believes the significance of two Japanese icons facing each other in New York City will resonate strongly with fans internationally. “I think Okada and his adversary, his fellow Japanese star, are going to put a match out there that people are not going to soon forget.”

He added that the emotional response in Japan could be massive given both wrestlers’ legendary status.

Ross also discussed the return of the Stadium Stampede match, describing the challenge of calling a bout with so many moving parts. “Those matches are hard to lay out because you got so many moving parts.”

He specifically pointed to Chris Jericho as someone likely to guide the structure of the match due to his experience. “Jericho is a veteran. He’s been around a long time. He’s just coming back. He’s going to want to make a good returning impression.”

Ross also reflected on the upcoming “I Quit” match featuring FTR against Edge and Christian for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

The stipulation states that if Adam Copeland and Christian Cage lose, they can no longer team together.

Ross said he always believed the duo had elite-level tag team potential. “I saw enough of them together to make a determination that if chosen to go that route, that they could be an outstanding tag team.”

He added that the legendary team helped elevate tag wrestling during their prime years. “They elevated the tag team division immensely.”

Double or Nothing takes place May 25 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.