Update On UpUpDownDown Following Xavier Woods’ WWE Exit

As reported by PWMania.com, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods left WWE at the beginning of the month after declining a contract restructuring that would have resulted in a pay cut.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question regarding the future of UpUpDownDown now that Woods has departed from the company.

Currently, WWE owns the YouTube channel. Sapp noted that Woods sold the channel to WWE “a while back.” He also mentioned that nothing substantial will happen on the channel without Woods, as the other contributors, such as Tyler Breeze, participated thanks to Woods and not because of a WWE or TKO affiliation.

Sapp expressed his belief that WWE should consider returning the channel to Woods, stating that it will be essentially worthless without his involvement. Since last month, UpUpDownDown has not released any new videos, with the last content being the Tuesday Night Heat livestream featuring Woods and Breeze.