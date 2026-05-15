John Cena Discusses WWE Retirement, Physical Decline And Final In-Ring Run

WWE legend John Cena, a 17-time World Champion, appeared on Today to discuss various topics, including his retirement from professional wrestling.

Cena said, “I am 49. I have given my physical best to WWE, and the product is so fast and I am just — you know, time is undefeated. Rather than hang around and put out a product that I feel might be less to our consumer, I made a promise to do our fans when I was young, in my 20s. I said, and I quote, ‘When I’m a step slower, it’s time to go.’ That’s happened, time to go.”

On what he was thinking following the match:

“‘I made it in one peace.’ Honestly, that’s all I have, and I think it’s very fulfilling to know that like, every single time my music played and I went out on a curtain — there were times I bombed, times I did well. Every time I gave everything I did. To end that chapter of like, no more physical exertion, I can close knowing I couldn’t have given an ounce more. I think that’s a pretty good way to reflect with a nice tone.”

You can check out Cena’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)