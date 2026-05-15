WWE 2K Development Team Impacted By Visual Concepts Layoffs

According to a report by GameDeveloper.com, Visual Concepts, the company best known for developing sports games in the 2K franchise, recently conducted layoffs. Insider Gaming adds that while these layoffs were company-wide, the WWE development team was affected more heavily than the NBA 2K team.

The report noted that the layoffs impacted both the WWE 2K team and the team working on WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition. Although the exact number of laid-off employees is unclear, multiple sources have said it was significant.

Additionally, the report indicated that despite WWE 2K25: Netflix Edition receiving positive reviews and downloads, sources at Netflix felt that the game did not meet expectations. One source remarked, “They expected it to be something it was never designed to be: a mobile game.” As a result, Netflix has chosen not to renew its deal for WWE 2K26 or WWE 2K27.

Another source stated that while management at Take-Two made promises, “leadership lied the whole time, saying the game was fine and great.” The Netflix edition of WWE 2K25 was released in November of last year.