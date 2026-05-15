Teddy Long Addresses Rumors Of WWE SmackDown GM Return

WWE legend Teddy Long discussed various topics on his Road Trip After Hours podcast, including an unsubstantiated rumor about his return as the General Manager of SmackDown.

Long said, “I have no idea. I know nothing about it. WWE has not contacted me, called me, or anything. Whoever started that, I appreciate you thinking about me, playa. I just start laughing because I know that ain’t going to happen.”

On not being interested in such a run:

“It’s not like it used to be. There ain’t no live events so I wouldn’t be on the road, just do TV. I’m at home, I sleep in my own bed almost every night. I love going out and doing the signings. I just enjoy doing those and getting on the plane and going home. I’m not one of these guys that don’t know when to take the cape off. I know when to take the cape off. I had a great run, I ain’t bitter about a thing. That ain’t gonna happen, they ain’t calling me.”

Recently, rumors have been circulating on social media that Long, recognized for booking individuals one-on-one against WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, will be returning as the General Manager of SmackDown when the show extends to two hours this summer.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)