AAA TripleMania 2026 May Expand Into The U.S. Amid WWE Partnership

PWMania.com previously reported that during WWE Backlash, it was announced that the 2026 edition of AAA’s signature event, TripleMania, will be held on Friday, September 11, and Sunday, September 13. The second night of the event is scheduled to take place in Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City.

While WWE has not yet confirmed a location for the first night, Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select speculates that it may occur somewhere in the United States.

The report also noted that WWE plans to incorporate more AAA elements into its programming, which would help broaden AAA’s reach.

Several WWE talents have reportedly expressed interest in working AAA shows, though there is currently no information on which specific talents may participate or how they might be utilized.

This year’s TripleMania will be the 34th iteration of the event. Last year’s show took place on August 16 and was held at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The main event featured El Hijo del Vikingo retaining the AAA Mega Championship against Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.