Joe Hendry Reveals Inspiration Behind Viral Logan Paul WWE Song

WWE star Joe Hendry appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including how the song “Let’s Fire Logan Paul” came about.

Hendry said, “So I think it’s a huge challenge to try and get something that is going to make the audience laugh, they’re going to remember, and you hope it goes viral as well. I remember I was working on this song, and I just wasn’t really sure what the big hook was going to be. The song was about me signing to RAW. So it started off with the ‘RAW, RAW, Joe Hendry’s signed to RAW.’ But then if I’m struggling with an idea, I’ll watch the previous week’s TV. Anytime I saw Logan about to speak, he wouldn’t be able to; there’d be so many boos. So I was like, ‘I have to go straight after Logan. Sorry, Logan.’”

On the motivations behind his songs:

“You’ve nailed it right there. So basically, it’s two things. One is you want to say something that’s relevant to what you’re doing and the story and who you’re working with, but you also want the audience to be able to sing along, and the easiest way to do that is to use a song that everybody knows. That’s where it gets really challenging when you have to create a song that you’re going I have to write something so catchy that’s not only relevant to the situation, but the audience is going to be able to sing after hearing it only one time. That’s a really hard thing to do, but when you nail it, you know you’ve nailed it.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)