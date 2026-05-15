Ronda Rousey Reveals Scrapped WrestleMania Match Plan With Becky Lynch

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey recently spoke with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated about various topics. One of the highlights was her proposal for a singles match against WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, following her return to the company in 2022.

Rousey said, “After WrestleMania, I literally printed out a whole presentation for them, for me and Becky, the singles match. How we would do it, how we would plan it out and rehearse these things and have them woven throughout the show. To do something really exceptional and new. And then Vince and them were like ‘Oh yeah, this is a great idea, this is great.’ Then I went and had my baby, I came back, and they were like ‘Well, we talked about that a year ago.”

On how WWE responded to the idea:

“They said ‘We love this plan, it’s an epic showdown with you and Becky that’s going to build all year.’ I wanted to make, basically, a final showdown of me and Becky woven throughout the entirety of the show. It would summarize the entire rivalry for anyone watching it for the first time. Someone could watch it and not need to watch everything that came beforehand. It would sum it up and then deliver the ending. I thought it was f*****g incredible and it was why I came back.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)