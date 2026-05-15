Friday, May 15, 2026
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WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/12/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 498,000 viewers, earning a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 22.31% from the previous week’s average of 641,000 viewers and a 45.45% drop from the previous week’s rating of 0.11 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic marks the lowest in the show’s history, while the total viewership is a low for its regular timeslot. It is the lowest viewership recorded since the episode aired on July 30, 2024, on SyFy during the Summer Olympics.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.086 in the key 18-49 demographic and 603,000 viewers in 2026, compared to 0.169 and 726,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by Kelani Jordan facing WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey in a singles match.

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