WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 5/12/2026

WrestleNomics reported that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW drew an average of 498,000 viewers, earning a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decline of 22.31% from the previous week’s average of 641,000 viewers and a 45.45% drop from the previous week’s rating of 0.11 in the same demographic. The rating in the key 18-49 demographic marks the lowest in the show’s history, while the total viewership is a low for its regular timeslot. It is the lowest viewership recorded since the episode aired on July 30, 2024, on SyFy during the Summer Olympics.

Currently, WWE NXT is averaging a rating of 0.086 in the key 18-49 demographic and 603,000 viewers in 2026, compared to 0.169 and 726,000 viewers during the same period in 2025.

The episode was headlined by Kelani Jordan facing WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey in a singles match.