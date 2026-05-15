JBL Says WWE Union Talks Could Happen Under TKO Era

JBL says the environment inside WWE under TKO Group Holdings is significantly different from the Vince McMahon era, admitting that while he strongly opposed unionization during his active career, he now believes a union conversation in wrestling is more possible than ever.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL reacted to recent comments made by Kevin Nash, who argued that WWE talent should pursue collective bargaining and potentially align with SAG-AFTRA.

JBL defended Nash’s position and pointed out that Nash simply operated intelligently within the system that existed during his era. “What Kevin is arguing is change the rules,” JBL explained. “He played within the rules of the system. What it tells you is that he’s a very smart guy.”

JBL then revisited earlier attempts at unionization inside WWE, specifically around the time of the Montreal Screwjob in 1997.

According to JBL, multiple wrestlers discussed organizing at the time, but he personally opposed it because he felt WWE treated him exceptionally well financially. “I was dead set against it,” JBL admitted. “I’m making more money than I’ve ever made in my life.”

He praised Vince McMahon as someone who always paid talent well and recalled being supported financially even when injured.

JBL revealed that after tearing his bicep, WWE continued paying him weekly despite technically having no contractual obligation to do so once he had exceeded his downside guarantee. “We’re going to forget we paid your downside already,” JBL recalled being told. “And they sent me a check every single week for six months when I was not wrestling.”

He also noted WWE covered all of his surgeries during that period.

However, JBL repeatedly emphasized that the current corporate structure under TKO is fundamentally different from the WWE he experienced during his in-ring career. “That was under a different regime,” he said. “Everything’s becoming so corporate.”

While JBL described himself as generally favoring free-market principles over unions politically, he acknowledged unions can become important when workers feel mistreated. “I think there’s a chance it could happen,” he said regarding WWE unionization.

He also discussed his own complicated history with SAG, revealing he left the union after disagreements over video game-related payments. “I was part of the SAG union until they tried to take some of my video game money,” JBL said.

Still, he admitted there are advantages to union membership and suggested his perspective has softened over time. “I kind of wish now I was [still in it], because yes, they have access to different stuff.”

JBL ultimately concluded that the combination of increased corporate oversight and changing business realities under TKO could create conditions where unionization discussions gain more traction than they ever did during the McMahon era.

JBL currently remains part of the broader TKO ecosystem through his commentary role with AAA.