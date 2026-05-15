Chelsea Green Expected On WWE SmackDown After Recent Heart Procedure

WWE SmackDown continues its post-WrestleMania 42 Backlash fallout tonight with a loaded episode from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, as WWE officially begins the road toward both Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23 and WWE Clash in Italy on May 31.

The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network in the United States and internationally on Netflix.

One of the night’s biggest developments centers around Gunther officially deciding whether to join the SmackDown roster ahead of his scheduled challenge against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Last week, Paul Heyman revealed that the favor he owed Gunther was a world title opportunity against Rhodes at Clash in Italy in Turin. Rhodes has already signed the contract, and tonight is expected to formally lock the match into place.

The rivalry has escalated rapidly since Gunther’s attack on Rhodes during the May 1 edition of SmackDown.

Meanwhile, hometown star Trick Williams returns to Columbia for a major celebration following his successful United States Championship defense against Sami Zayn at Backlash.

Williams, who previously played football for the University of South Carolina under his real name Matrick Belton from 2014–2016, retained the title thanks in part to a distraction from Lil Yachty.

Fan attention is now turning toward a potential showdown with Carmelo Hayes after chants for Hayes broke out following Backlash. Hayes is advertised locally for tonight’s show, making a confrontation possible.

The women’s division fallout also continues as Jade Cargill addresses her shocking return attack on Rhea Ripley last week.

Cargill interrupted a six-woman tag team match involving Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss against Fatal Influence, helping Fatal Influence steal the victory alongside B-Fab and Michin.

Both Cargill and Ripley are advertised for tonight’s episode.

Additionally, Chelsea Green is expected to appear less than two weeks after undergoing a heart procedure to correct supraventricular tachycardia (SVT).

Green recently revealed that her heart rate spiked to 228 beats per minute around WrestleMania 42, leading to a May 4 SVT ablation procedure. Although she has since been cleared from bed rest, she is reportedly also managing an ankle injury.

Despite that, Green has remained involved in storylines through pre-recorded segments with Tiffany Stratton, including last week’s vignette where Stratton once again rejected Green’s attempts at friendship.

Other WWE stars advertised locally for tonight’s SmackDown include:

Brie Bella

Paige

Jacob Fatu

Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre

The episode is also expected to begin advancing the post-Backlash direction for Jacob Fatu following his World Heavyweight Championship loss to Roman Reigns.