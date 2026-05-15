WWE Star Pulled From SmackDown Due To Medical Issue

R-Truth has officially been pulled from tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown due to what WWE is describing as a medical issue.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis via social media.

“R-Truth is not medically cleared to compete tonight, therefore Damian Priest will now go 1-on-1 with Tama Tonga,” Aldis wrote.

WWE later reposted the announcement across its official platforms.

Truth and Priest are currently the WWE Tag Team Championship holders and had originally been scheduled to face Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga in a non-title tag team match following last week’s attack by the Tongas on SmackDown.

With Truth now unavailable, WWE has shifted the bout into a singles contest between Priest and Tama Tonga instead.

At this time, WWE has not revealed the nature of Truth’s medical issue, nor has any timetable been provided regarding his return.

Tonight’s SmackDown airs live from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network and internationally via Netflix.

Other featured segments and matches announced for the show include:

Gunther deciding whether to officially move to SmackDown ahead of his planned Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash in Italy.

Trick Williams returning to his hometown for a United States Championship celebration following his successful Backlash defense against Sami Zayn.

Jade Cargill speaking following her return attack last week.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss facing Michin and B-Fab in tag team action.