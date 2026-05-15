Jeff Cobb Reportedly Backstage At NJPW Event

Jeff Cobb is officially a free agent following the end of his brief WWE run, and new reporting suggests a return to New Japan Pro-Wrestling may already be firmly on the table.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cobb was backstage at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku earlier this month, with indications that he still maintains strong ties to Japan.

“Jeff Cobb was backstage at Dontaku,” Meltzer wrote. “I believe he still has a place in Japan.”

However, Cobb’s immediate future is complicated by WWE’s standard 90-day non-compete clause, which reportedly runs through July 24.

That timing creates a direct issue regarding the upcoming G1 Climax 35 tournament, which is expected to begin in mid-July.

Meltzer noted that unless WWE grants Cobb special permission, he would not be available in time for the beginning of the tournament.

“Unless WWE gives his special dispensation, he would not be able to return in time for G-1,” Meltzer explained.

NJPW could theoretically bring Cobb into the tournament late, but no official plans have been announced.

Meltzer also suggested All Elite Wrestling remains another possibility, though he questioned whether Cobb currently carries the same momentum he once did.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if AEW picked up Cobb,” Meltzer wrote, while adding that Cobb’s perceived value may have cooled following his WWE stint.

Cobb debuted in WWE during May 2025 under the ring name JC Mateo as part of The MFTs aligned with Solo Sikoa in the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

The run, however, failed to generate the same level of acclaim Cobb had earned internationally during his years in NJPW.

Before joining WWE, Cobb established himself as one of NJPW’s premier foreign stars, winning multiple championships including:

NEVER Openweight Championship

IWGP Tag Team Championship

NJPW World Television Championship

His mix of agility, strength, and hard-hitting style made him a standout performer throughout multiple G1 tournaments and major NJPW events.

As of now, NJPW has not officially announced the full lineup or dates for G1 Climax 35, while Cobb becomes fully eligible to wrestle outside WWE again beginning July 24.