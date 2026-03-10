JD McDonagh Addresses Finn Balor’s Exit From The Judgment Day

Finn Balor was kicked out of The Judgment Day on Monday night.

During the March 9 episode of WWE Raw at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA., Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor finally had their longstanding issues come to a head.

While in an in-ring segment during the second half of the 3/9 WWE on Netflix red brand program, Balor ended up being beaten down and left laying by The Judgment Day, who stood tall over him to end the segment.

After the show, JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day, a former WWE Tag-Team Champion with Balor, took to X to comment on what went down.

“You lied to all of us for months,” he wrote via social media. “You got an ego. You wanted to be the leader. You played games.”

He added, “That’s never been what the Judgment Day has been about. You used to know that. Judgment Day is my family and if anybody dares to try to step on any of them, you get stomped out.”

Check out JD McDonagh’s statement below. Also embedded below is the video of The Judgment Day segment from the 3/10 WWE Raw show in Seattle, WA.