Kevin Nash Calls Out Controversial CM Punk Promo On RAW

Kevin Nash recently weighed in on the controversial promo exchange between CM Punk and Roman Reigns during the March 2 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

During the segment, Punk delivered a shocking line directed at Reigns, stating: “I’m going to bury you next to your dad.” The comment referenced the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoa’i, Roman Reigns’ father.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Nash made it clear that he strongly disagreed with the inclusion of the remark.

“I don’t like that,” Nash said. “I mean, it doesn’t… I’m not even gonna make reference to it, because whoever’s idea it was on any level. If death is funny, may it be on your doorstep the next f**king day.”

Podcast host Sean Oliver raised the question of whether the line had been scripted or if Punk may have taken creative liberties during the segment. Nash declined to speculate about how the line made it onto television but acknowledged that top-level performers often have more freedom when cutting promos.

“Those are your top guys, right? That have earned the wiggle room to say what they want to get people invested,” Nash explained. “But that last line about your dead dad… strictly for shock value. In my opinion, it didn’t match the tone of the promo.”

While critical of the specific remark, Nash also discussed the broader topic of organic moments in wrestling promos. He suggested that the industry sometimes struggles to produce the kind of spontaneous, character-driven moments that once defined earlier eras.

Nash argued that the most memorable catchphrases and character moments in wrestling history often emerged naturally rather than through carefully scripted dialogue.

Beyond the Punk–Reigns segment, Nash also commented on the overall presentation of RAW, including a chaotic storyline involving Seth Rollins, LA Knight, and Paul Heyman. During the broadcast, Knight drove an ambulance away from the arena with Heyman inside.

Nash said the scene reminded him of his time in the New World Order in WCW.

“I really dug the way that whole thing played out Monday night,” Nash said. “It kind of got a little NWO to me when they hijacked the ambulance and drove off.”

Although Nash described some aspects of WWE programming as overly structured, he acknowledged that recent storyline developments—particularly following the Elimination Chamber—have added an element of unpredictability that has helped keep viewers engaged.

“Everything seems very controlled and scripted,” Nash said. “But those are your top guys… they’ve earned the wiggle room. I just want to feel like something is going on.”