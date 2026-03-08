Former WWE Star Returns To The Ring After One Year

The performer formerly known as Dakota Kai has officially returned to the ring under a new name.

Competing as Charlie, the former WWE star made her comeback at Pro Wrestling EVE 146: Wrestle Queendom VIII, held Saturday night at the Indigo at The O2 in London, England. In her first match in nearly a year, Charlie challenged Kris Statlander for the EVE International Championship.

Charlie delivered several signature moves during the match, including a Kiwi Destroyer and a Bayley-To-Belly suplex, but Statlander ultimately retained the title after hitting three consecutive Saturday Night Fever tombstone piledrivers to secure the pinfall victory.

Prior to the match, Charlie described Statlander as a “bucket-list” opponent.

Her last match before the comeback took place in late March 2025 during a Main Event taping for WWE. She was released from the company in May 2025.

During her WWE run as Dakota Kai, she achieved several milestones. She was a two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, and a member of the faction Damage CTRL.

Following her release, she stepped away from wrestling for nearly a year to focus on her mental and physical health.

“I really struggled with my confidence and I didn’t know if I wanted to do this anymore,” she said while discussing her time away. She added that the past year has been dedicated to rebuilding herself. “I’ve spent the last year rebuilding myself, both physically and mentally.”

During the hiatus, she remained connected with fans primarily through her Twitch channel “charliegirl.”

Her new ring name marks a clear reinvention of her professional identity, as she is no longer using trademarks associated with her previous WWE persona.

“I am finally in charge of my own story and I’m ready to show the world what I can do on my own terms,” Charlie said about the new chapter in her career.

Leading up to the London return, teaser videos featuring Charlie aired during events for World Wonder Ring Stardom, fueling speculation about a return to the promotion where she previously competed as Evie.

Her Wrestle Queendom VIII match was part of a sold-out event produced in collaboration with Will Ospreay, and Charlie has indicated she plans to remain active across the global independent wrestling circuit.