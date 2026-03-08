Latest Update On Andre Chase’s WWE Main Roster Status

During the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about WWE NXT star and former NXT Tag Team Champion Andre Chase, known for his work with Chase U.

Fans wanted to know if Chase has ever been considered for a call-up to the WWE main roster or if he is destined to remain in NXT indefinitely. Chase has been part of NXT since 2021, debuting the Chase U gimmick later that year.

According to Sapp, he has not heard of any plans for Andre Chase to receive a call-up to the WWE main roster. However, he noted that Chase’s experience is highly valued by NXT officials. Sapp added that if WWE had any plans to potentially promote Chase, he has not been informed about them.

Chase has held the WWE NXT Tag Team Titles twice, teaming with Duke Hudson and Ridge Holland.

After that, he reformed Chase U last year with Kale Dixon. However, Uriah Connors has since left the faction.