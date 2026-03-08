Matt Cardona Reveals Who He Wants To Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE star Matt Cardona recently shared a clip on his official Twitter (X) account from an episode of the Major Wrestling Figure Pod. In the clip, he discusses various topics, including who he would want to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame if he ever received that honor.

According to Cardona, his choices would be either his former tag team partner, Brian Myers, or Dolph Ziggler, also known as Nic Nemeth.

Cardona said, “If I were to ever go into the Hall of Fame, who would I want to induct me? I would say Chelsea [Green], but she’d have to Google my career. It has to be Myers, I think, or Ziggler, who would just roast me the entire time. I think they both would roast me, but Ziggler’s a professional comedian, so yeah. Myers or Ziggler.”

Cardona returned to WWE earlier this year after signing a new contract with the company. He recently participated in The Last Time Is Now Tournament, where he competed in the opening round last November under his former WWE ring name, Zack Ryder. This appearance seemed to be a one-time event. However, Cardona made his official return to the roster in January, defeating Kit Wilson in this new era of WWE using the ring name Matt Cardona.