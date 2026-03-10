Backstage News On WWE NXT’s Peacock Run Coming To A Close

According to PWInsider.com, WWE is preparing for a possible change in the U.S. streaming home for its NXT brand.

The current agreement with the Peacock streaming platform is nearing its end, and NXT-related premium live events, along with archived programming, will be removed from Peacock in the coming days unless an extension is finalized.

The report notes that the deal covering NXT premium live events on Peacock is expected to expire in April 2026.

The final event under the current agreement is believed to be Stand & Deliver, scheduled for Saturday, April 4th, during WrestleMania weekend. If the existing contract concludes as planned, it will mark the end of a partnership that began when WWE Network content transitioned to Peacock in 2021.

The report also mentioned that under WWE’s distribution strategy, most main-roster premium live events have already moved to other platforms. Last fall, WWE shifted these events to the ESPN Unlimited streaming tier in the U.S. as part of a new media agreement. This left NXT as one of the few remaining WWE properties still connected to Peacock for live special events.

Even if NXT premium events leave the platform, Peacock will still offer select WWE programming under a separate “multi-year partnership agreement” signed last August. This includes certain specials, such as Saturday Night’s Main Event, as well as archived documentary-style series like WWE Evil.

Currently, WWE has not announced where NXT premium events or the brand’s full library will stream domestically once the Peacock arrangement ends. However, internationally, WWE premium live events continue to stream on Netflix under a separate global rights agreement.